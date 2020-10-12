Child found unresponsive in hot tub; ambulance taking child to hospital involved in crash

STAGECOACH, Texas – A 4-year-old child was found unresponsive in a hot tub at a home near Stagecoach on Monday.

The incident was reported about 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Beth Marie and High Chaparral.

According to the Montgomery County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office, a pool company worker found the child and called for help. Authorities performed CPR on the child until an ambulance arrived to take the child to a hospital.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that while the ambulance was en route to a hospital, it was involved in a crash near the intersection of Kuykendahl Court and Kuykendahl Road.

Both the crash and the discovery of the child in the hot tub are under investigation.

This developing story will be updated.