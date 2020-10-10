Police: 3-year-old boy dies after being shot by man who was later killed during shootout with officers

HOUSTON – Houston police shot and killed a man Friday night during a shootout in southeast Houston, officials said.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Almeda-Genoa Road near the intersection of Foxton Road.

The suspect is accused of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy and shooting the child’s mother during a domestic violence incident, according to Houston police Chief Art Acevedo.

Acevedo said the woman was shot in the hand and leg. She is in stable condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

The gunman opened fire on at least one of the officers who responded to the scene using an assault-style rifle, Acevedo said. That officer returned fire with his patrol rifle and killed the man, Acevedo said.

The chief said the officer was not injured.

This developing story will be updated.