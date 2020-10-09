This Houston-area suburb ranks fifth in the nation on list of best affordable communities with big city vibe

Torn between city life and the quiet suburbs? Find the best of both worlds in Pasadena, Texas.

According to Zillow Research, Pasadena, located approximately 15 miles southeast of downtown Houston, is one of the most affordable suburbs with a city feel in the U.S.

The Houston-area suburb ranks fifth on its list, scoring a cityness index of 60.5.

Pasadena ranks fifth in the nation on list of best affordable communities with a big city vibe (Zillow)

The new “Cityness Index” was created by Zillow and Yelp to help identify U.S. suburbs that best strike that balance.

In order to come to this conclusion, suburbs were reviewed on its mix of businesses similar to major cities, diversity of restaurant and nightlife businesses, diversity of arts businesses, and its high level of consumer activity.

Additionally, Pasadena is determined to be one of the most affordable suburbs with a typical home value of around $168,000, according to Zillow.