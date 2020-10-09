‘Teddy Cop’: Katy ISD officer teaching kids that the uniform means safety, friendship

HOUSTON – Katy ISD Police Department Officer Luis Santiago is known as “The Teddy Cop.”

He hands out bears to special needs students and lets them know that the uniform represents protection, safety and friendship, among other things.

“The teddy bear and the police uniform is a learning tool," he said. "It teaches them not to be afraid. And now with coronavirus, being that everyone has to wear a mask, Teddy Cop wears the mask to say stay safe, you gotta wear your mask.”

Santiago started the program five years ago and has given out 2,100 bears. He hopes other school districts will do something similar.