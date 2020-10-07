Water boil notice lifted in Lake Jackson after brain-eating amoeba found in water system; Precautions still in place

HOUSTON – The city of Lake Jackson lifted its water boil notice after a brain-eating amoeba was found in its water system following the death of a 6-year-old boy, officials announced Tuesday night.

The notice was lifted after the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reported disinfectant residuals were above the state’s required standards throughout the city’s water system, city officials said.

In addition to the disinfection and flushing process, microbiological samples were collected that confirmed the city’s drinking water was negative for harmful bacteria, officials said. The city says it is now safe for residents to drink tap water after weeks of using bottled water for drinking, bathing, cooking and more. Residents are still encouraged to avoid getting water far into their nose to reduce the risk of Naegleria Fowleri infection, city officials said.

Naegleria Fowleri does not cause an infection if a person drinks water containing it because the ameba is killed by normal levels of stomach acid, however, a person can become infected with N. Fowleri if the contaminated water enters the nose, city officials warned. Residents are asked to continue to take precautions recommended by the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention until ameba concerns have been resolved in the city’s water system, officials said.