Have you seen her? Young woman with autism missing for second time in matter of weeks

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with autism.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Martina Lopez was last seen Monday near 1400 block of St. Joseph Parkway.

Lopez has autism as well as several other serious medical conditions, such as epilepsy and bipolar disorder, authorities said.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Lopez has brown eyes and short, burgundy-red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.

This is the second time Lopez has gone missing in a matter of weeks. She was also reported missing on Sept. 14 but was located shortly after.