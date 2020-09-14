Have you seen her? Police search for missing woman with autism, other medical conditions

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with autism.

According to authorities, 20-year-old Martina Lopez has been missing since Friday and was last seen near Interstate 45 North Freeway and the Interstate 610 North Loop.

Lopez has autism as well as several other serious medical conditions such as epilepsy, authorities said. She was last seen wearing pink Barbie biker shorts, a gray, long-sleeved shirt with candy canes on it, pink floral flats, a pale pink-and-blue tie-dyed hoodie and a small, pale-pink backpack.

Texas Equusearch said she is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Lopez has brown eyes and short, burgundy-red hair that is “typically frizzy and unkempt.”

She should also be wearing the mask shown in the image above, according to Texas Equusearch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or call Texas Equusearch at 281-309-9500.