Suspect killed in crash after pursuit in northeast Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pursuit, Crime, Deadly Crash

HOUSTON – A burglary suspect is dead after a crash during a police pursuit in northeast Houston Monday, police said.

Police said a security guard reported a burglary at a trucking company.

According to investigators, Houston police attempted to stop the two suspects but they drove away, eventually crashing into a van in the 10040 block of Wallisville Road.

Police said one suspect who was also the passenger was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The other, who was the driver, was arrested. According to officers, he’ll now face a murder charge.

