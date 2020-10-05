81ºF

Local News

3 killed, 1 injured in partial building collapse in west Houston

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Houston, Local

HOUSTON – Three people were killed and another person was injured when part of a building collapsed Monday in west Houston, according to officials from the Houston Fire Department.

The collapse was reported at a construction site on Town and Country Boulevard in the area of City Centre near Interstate 10 and Beltway 8.

Video from Sky 2 showed what appeared to be part of the second floor of the building had fallen down onto the first floor.

A worker at the scene said he was on the ground floor when the collapse happened. He said it appeared that several floors of a stairwell may have collapsed.

“Out of nowhere, I hear a loud banging sound,” the worker said. “It sounded like a building was collapsing, which, I checked out, it didn’t happen, but all I saw was the parking building ... we’re very close to the parking building. All you see is a bunch of smoke.”

Authorities said the injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The building appears to be part of the One MRO project announced earlier this year by Marathon Oil.

This developing story is being updated.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: