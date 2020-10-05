3 killed, 1 injured in partial building collapse in west Houston

HOUSTON – Three people were killed and another person was injured when part of a building collapsed Monday in west Houston, according to officials from the Houston Fire Department.

The collapse was reported at a construction site on Town and Country Boulevard in the area of City Centre near Interstate 10 and Beltway 8.

Video from Sky 2 showed what appeared to be part of the second floor of the building had fallen down onto the first floor.

A worker at the scene said he was on the ground floor when the collapse happened. He said it appeared that several floors of a stairwell may have collapsed.

“Out of nowhere, I hear a loud banging sound,” the worker said. “It sounded like a building was collapsing, which, I checked out, it didn’t happen, but all I saw was the parking building ... we’re very close to the parking building. All you see is a bunch of smoke.”

Authorities said the injured person has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The building appears to be part of the One MRO project announced earlier this year by Marathon Oil.

