Lake Jackson residents asked to conserve water usage as ‘Boil water’ notice remains

HOUSTON – The city of Lake Jackson said the ‘Boil water’ notice could remain in place for another two weeks following the discovery of a potentially deadly amoeba in the water system.

“We’re trying to get out of our boil water notice,” said city manager Modesto Mundo.

Mundo told the city council on Thursday evening that crews are in the process of flushing the city’s water system and bringing in new water.

To complete the latest process, Mundo is asking water customers to conserve.

“We need the cooperation of everybody in our community and our businesses to lower the water usage as much as possible for outside water usage,” he said.

The amoeba can cause a rare but deadly infection, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. A little boy even died from it.

The boil water notice impacts thousands of customers, including Sandra Crumrine. She owns Smithhart’s Downtown Grill in Lake Jackson.

“It’s bothered a lot of people,” Crumrine said. “They’re a little bit scared to go out and they’re eating more at home.”

She’s switched to bottled drinks for customers and her restaurant staff is boiling water before washing dishes.

“It’s frustrating because it’s just a new way to live,” Crumrine said.

The city is still trying to figure out how the amoeba got into its water system, Mundo said.