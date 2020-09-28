Boil water notice remains in effect for Lake Jackson over brain-eating amoeba concerns

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Parents with children enrolled in Lake Jackson schools said that the past few days have been challenging with a boil order in effect. The City of Lake Jackson is under a boil order and Gov. Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria county after a 6-year-old died from a parasite found in the water.

“The most difficult thing here is the uncertainty and we don’t know when the water will be back,” said Arkady Krasovky.

“We sit a jug of water by the sink to remind us and even brushing our teeth we have to think can we use it, can we wash our hands?” said Angela Morris. “Lots of questions. My 10-year-old trying to understand what it is and what she can and can’t do.”

The added safety measures stem from the death of 6-year-old Josiah McIntyre. The child’s mother said that doctors believe her son contracted a deadly brain-eating amoeba.

Brazosport ISD announced that the district is monitoring the water conditions but that all school campuses will be open on Monday.

Officials say the boil water order will be in place until the water system is flushed and disinfected. The city has not yet responded on a timeline of how long that might take.