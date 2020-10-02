Harris County Clerk addresses mail-in voting at NRG drop-off location

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk, Chris Hollins held a news conference in front of NRG Arena, which is the only drop-off location for mail-in ballots in the county.
This comes just one day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that limits the number of places voters can drop-off their mail-in ballots to one per county.
According to the order, mail ballots can be dropped off in-person at only one place that is designated by each county’s early-voting clerk. For Harris County, that is NRG Arena.
Hollins responded to the order saying, “to force hundreds of thousands of seniors and voters with disabilities to use a single drop-off location in a county that stretches over nearly 2,000 square miles is prejudicial and dangerous.”
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called the order “suppression” and said “a political party whose election strategy is to suppress turnout doesn’t deserve to win.”
The new order will reduce Harris County Drop off locations from 12 to one, a move that Mayor Sylvester Turner also calls voter suppression.
“We should be focused on making voting more accessible and stop trying to create obstacles and distractions with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” Turner said.
Here are some of the highlights from the news conference:
- Voting by mail is the safest, most convenient way to vote. Unfortunately, officials at the state level have taken every step they can to make it more difficult for people to vote.
- additional locations ensured voters their ballot would get to the right place. The Haphazard decision is confusing to voters and will serve to suppress Texas voters.
- To drive from the NW part of the county to NRG is 50 miles...to force people to use a single location is not only prejudicial but dangerous.
- I encourage anyone who is eligible to vote by mail to submit an application. Make no mistake, this is intentional. It is being done to make it more difficult for you to vote. Despite the attempt to put obstacles in your way, don’t let it make your voice go unheard.
- Harrisvotes.com/locations.
- Civil rights organizations have already sued. Legal action is already happening that should unfold this “very” unconstitutional decision.
- Reopening the other locations will be easy. We can still accept applications at the other locations, but we can no longer take ballots there.
- Sadly, this is not surprising, but we are going to fight this... we want every single voter in Harris County to be able to cast their vote.
- People can still mail in the ballots via the mail if they do not want to drive to NRG.