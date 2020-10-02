Harris County Clerk addresses mail-in voting at NRG drop-off location

HOUSTON – The Harris County Clerk, Chris Hollins held a news conference in front of NRG Arena, which is the only drop-off location for mail-in ballots in the county.

This comes just one day after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that limits the number of places voters can drop-off their mail-in ballots to one per county.

According to the order, mail ballots can be dropped off in-person at only one place that is designated by each county’s early-voting clerk. For Harris County, that is NRG Arena.

Hollins responded to the order saying, “to force hundreds of thousands of seniors and voters with disabilities to use a single drop-off location in a county that stretches over nearly 2,000 square miles is prejudicial and dangerous.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo called the order “suppression” and said “a political party whose election strategy is to suppress turnout doesn’t deserve to win.”

The new order will reduce Harris County Drop off locations from 12 to one, a move that Mayor Sylvester Turner also calls voter suppression.

“We should be focused on making voting more accessible and stop trying to create obstacles and distractions with unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud,” Turner said.

Here are some of the highlights from the news conference: