Did you apply to vote by mail? Here is how to track your application

HOUSTON – Harris County Clerk Chris Hollins announced a new ballot tracking system that will help voters who applied to vote by mail keep tabs on the progress of their application.

This is the first time Harris County voters will have the opportunity to track the status of their application form when it received to when their ballot is mailed out and received back, according to a news release.

“The Mail Ballot Activity Tracker will provide voters with more information about the status of their vote-by-mail application and mail ballot and will give them an idea of when they can expect to receive election-related mail,” according to the release.

Hollins said the Harris County Clerk’s Office is expecting a record number of mail-in ballots, so “providing voters with more information –– so they are able to track their application status when their ballot is mailed to them, and when my office receives their ballot –– gives voters peace of mind about the mail voting process.”

Hollins encourages anyone who has applied to vote by mail, to track their application and ballot using the tracker.

To do that simply visit, Harrisvotes.com/tracking. From there, simply enter your name, date of birth and either the last four digits of your Social Security Number or your Texas ID number.

For more information, please visit HarrisVotes.com.