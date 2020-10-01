16-year-old shot, killed in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – Deputies said they are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old male dead in northeast Harris County Wednesday.

Deputies said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at 423 St. Charles Dr.

According to Deputy Thomas Gilliland, deputies arrived at the scene where the homeowner was performing CPR on a 16-year-old male that had been shot in the residence. The man told deputies he left the home one to two hours before and the 16-year-old was left inside the home by himself.

Deputies said when the man arrived home, the door was ajar and he found that the 16-year-old had been shot inside the house. The man called 911 and attempted CPR before EMS arrived and pronounced the teen dead, deputies said.

Homicide investigators have taken over the scene but said there are not a lot of witnesses. Deputies said a few things taken from home, but they are unsure what led to the incident. No weapons have been recovered, deputies said.

Deputies said the homeowner and teen were friends. According to the man, he had left to get food.

Investigators said there are cameras but they’re trying to figure out if they work or not.

Deputies said the teen was at the trailer visiting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.