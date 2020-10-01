15-year-old Elkins HS student taken into custody after bringing firearm to junior varsity football game, school says

HOUSTON – An Elkins High School student was taken into custody Wednesday after carrying a firearm to a junior varsity football game against Marshall High School in Missouri City, principal Cindy Ward said in a letter to parents.

After receiving information that a student may have been in possession of a firearm, an Elkins staff member “acted immediately to isolate the student and confiscate the weapon." Officials said Fort Bend ISD police were also at the stadium and took the student into custody without incident.

The 15-year-old student is now facing prosecution on serious charges.

“We are sharing this information with you to keep you informed, and remind our community that it takes all of us working together to keep our staff, students and community members safe,” Ward wrote. “We ask that you take this opportunity to remind your student that if they ever witness anything, or if they see an individual that is acting suspicious, that they report it immediately to a trusted adult. We take matters such as these seriously, and will always investigate them thoroughly.”