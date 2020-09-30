Man says he spotted venomous coral snake at Houston’s Memorial Park

HOUSTON – Watch your step the next time you’re at Memorial Park.

Visitor Christian Seehausen is giving Houstonians the heads up about a rare venomous snake spotted near the trails.

Seehausen shared a picture in a Reddit post, writing “this was just a foot or two off the trail, right next to a bench on the Inner Loop trail near the Nature Center.”

Coral snake spotted at Memorial Park. (Reddit/Christian Seehausen)

“My understanding is that these guys are pretty docile and probably won’t bite unless you touch them/scare them,” Seehausen wrote. “But still, be careful out there.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, coral snakes are one of four kinds of venomous species in Texas and are shy and rarely seen.

The snake can be identified by its small mouth and red, yellow, and black ordered stripes

