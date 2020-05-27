Poisonous snakes in Texas you need to know about

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, there are four kinds of poisonous snakes in Texas.

When out at a park it’s important to watch where you step, put your hands, or sit down.

If you get bitten by one of these venomous snakes, get to a hospital immediately.

Here are the snakes you need to know about:

Coral snakes

Coral snakes (Pixabay)

There is only one species of coral snake native to Texas.

These type of snakes have band colors in order of red, yellow and black.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, coral snakes’ bites are dangerous, but rare.

Copperheads

Copperheads (Pixabay)

Copperhead snakes have bands of gray and/or brown with a copper-colored head, and they blend in with leaves.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Copperheads are so well camouflaged it is common for bites to occur when the snake is accidentally picked up or sat or laid on.

Cottonmouths (water moccasins)

Cottonmouths (Pixabay)

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, the cottonmouth snake can be found in marshes, swamps, ponds, lakes, ditches, and canals in East and Central Texas and along the Gulf coast.

These snakes can be can bite underwater, and are very defensive and sometimes aggressive.

Rattlesnakes

Western diamondback rattlesnake (Pixabay)

There are nine species of rattlesnakes found in Texas.

All of these snakes usually “rattle” before striking, but if surprised, they may strike before rattling.

Here are descriptions of each snake, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife: