Gov. Abbott to provide update on deadly ameba found In Lake Jackson water supply

LAKE JACKSON, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update on the deadly ameba, Naeglera Fowleri, found in the City of Lake Jackson’s water supply on Tuesday at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson.

The press conference comes after Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to a deadly amoeba found in water samples taken from the City of Lake Jackson. It is expected to take place at 12:30 p.m.

Officials said 6-year-old Josiah McIntye contracted a rare and fatal brain-eating amoeba. His mother, Maria Castillo, said the child died on Sept. 8.

Abbott will be joined by Speaker Dennis Bonnen, Senator Joan Huffman, Texas Commission for Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Executive Director Toby Baker, Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.