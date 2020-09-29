12-year-old taking driving lesson crashes into Spring home, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – Over the weekend, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s deputies responded to a wreck involving a young girl who drove into a home in Spring, Texas.

The incident occurred at the 25500 block of Thistlewaite Lane, officials said.

Deputies said the driver, a 12-year-old girl, was being taught how to drive by a 22-year-old woman.

According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, the preteen lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home.

The woman was cited for permitting an unauthorized person to drive and the preteen was cited for driving without a license, failure to drive in a single lane and driving without insurance.

No one was injured in the wreck.