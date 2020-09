Harris County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 76-year-old woman.

Joann Jones was last seen Saturday at 5 a.m. in the 16700 block of Mandeville Court in Spring. She suffers from dementia and needs her medication.

She is driving a silver 2017 Nissan Rogue with Texas license plate MXH8830.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Person’s Division at 713-755-7427.