VIDEO: Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth helps Pearland residents impacted by Tropical Depression Beta flooding

HOUSTON – Houston rapper and philanthropist Trae Tha Truth is helping neighbors in Pearland whose homes were affected by high water during Tropical Depression Beta.

KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda shared video of the performer going into a one-story home in the neighborhood in a yellow slicker and waders. The entire roadway in the neighborhood was covered with floodwaters.

@TRAEABN TraeThaTruth helping neighbors in Pearland whose homes are affected by high water. He gave Mr. Roy Luke a ride... Posted by KPRC2 Sofia Ojeda on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

The rapper, whose real name is Frazier Othel Thompson III, is known for his efforts to help others. His Relief Gang recently recently helped Hurricane Laura victims in Louisiana.