3-year-old drowns in pool during house party in northeast Houston, police say

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Police said a 3-year-old boy is dead after drowning at a home in northeast Houston Sunday.

Police said it happened on Longview Street near Wayside Drive around 2:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a party was going on at the home when the child was found face down in a pool.

After the boy was pulled from the pool, CPR was performed on him until emergency crews arrived, officers said. Police said he was resuscitated and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

This is a developing story.

