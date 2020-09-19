72ºF

Incredible video: Aquarium surveillance video shows moment 18-wheeler falls off freeway

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Surveillance video shows moment big rig falls off North Freeway.
Surveillance video shows moment big rig falls off North Freeway. (Downtown Aquarium Twitter)

HOUSTON – The Downtown Aquarium has released surveillance footage of the moment an 18-wheeler fell off the North Freeway and landed in the business' parking lot.

Police said the accident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday after a wrong-way driver caused the southbound big-rig, hauling charcoal, to roll over and plummet nearly 30 feet into the restaurant parking lot.

Friday evening, the Aquarium shared a tweet showing the moment the vehicle landed in the parking lot, and said they are “amazed and happy” there were no fatalities.

In the video, people can see a bright flash followed by sparks and the truck crumbling as it hits the ground.

Baltej Singh, the 65-year-old driver of the big rig, was removed from the vehicle and suffered cuts and bruises. He was seen walking around and was later transported to the hospital.

It was later determined that the wrong-way driver was intoxicated, authorities said. She suffered a broken leg. Police said she has other prior arrests, including driving with a suspended license and drug possession charges.

