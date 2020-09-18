Freeway closed after big rig falls off I-45, lands in Downtown Aquarium’s parking lot

HOUSTON – The freeway is currently closed on I-45 N at I-10 Katy southbound after a big rig was involved in a crash Friday, officials said.

Houston police said they received a call around 2:27 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the 18-wheeler was traveling southbound and somehow rolled over, causing it to fall off the freeway.

Officials said the big rig landed in the Downtown Aquarium’s parking lot.

According to officers, the driver was removed from the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.