Moody Foundation gives HISD $1M grant to help shrink digital divide for students in need

HOUSTON – The Moody Foundation is giving the Houston Independent School District a $1 million grant to help Texas' largest public school district purchase of more than 2,000 devices for students in need.

The grant will cover devices for Pre-K through fifth-grade students in the district’s achieve 180 schools, which are underserved an underperforming HISD feeder pattern communities.

About 35% of HISD’s 209,000 students lacked internet at home at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. About 40 to 45% lacked a computer or laptop device.

Since March, the Moody Foundation has given out grants amounting to more than $10 million to more than 100 nonprofits in need of relief.

Ross Moody, Trustee of The Moody Foundation, spoke to KPRC 2′s Andy Cerota about the donation and the impact he hopes it will have on increasing student achievement and educational equity across the district. Watch an excerpt of his interview in the video below: