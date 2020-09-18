Deshaun Watson partners with Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks to bring five new restaurants to Houston

Deshaun Watson is bringing a taste of Detriot to Houston.

The Houston Texans' quarterback has partnered with Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill to bring five new restaurants to Houston, Culture Map reports.

The Michigan-based franchise made the announcement on Facebook in late August.

“We are thrilled to officially announce our partnership with Deshaun Watson," Lefty’s posted on its Facebook page. “It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Lefty’s and we would like to thank all of our customers, family, and friends who have supported us over the past ten years... to my new partner Deshaun Watson, I want to thank you so much for investing into my company. I promise I will not let you down. We’re about to show Texas and the rest of the nation why we are the hottest franchise in America!”

Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks currently has 16 locations throughout Michigan.

According to Culture Map, the new restaurants in Houston are a part of the franchise’s plan to expand in Florida, California and Texas.

So far, Lefty’s will take occupancy at 1000 Federal Road and will sign this week on a former Freebirds at 8057 Kirby Drive that will be known as “Deshaun’s store” due to its proximity to NRG Stadium, Culture Map reports.

This week, Lefty’s introduced the Deshaun special: a cheesesteak topped with mac and cheese and Hot Cheetos.

There currently is not a set date for when Lefty’s Famous Cheesesteaks will touchdown in Houston.