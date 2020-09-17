Finn Hall feeds frontlines healthcare workers while supporting small businesses

HOUSTON – The community is finding creative solutions to support local businesses and frontline workers as many hope to survive the pandemic. With every $15 meal the public purchases, Lionstone Investments, Midway Companies and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have decided to match funds to help feed healthcare workers.

“Finn Hall Feeds the Frontlines” is an innovative campaign that feeds local healthcare heroes while supporting local food entrepreneurs inside Finn Hall, a premiere food hall located on the ground level of the historic JPMorgan Chase art deco building at 712 Main.

The campaign, which started in May, prepares and delivers high-quality meals to nurses, doctors and staff Harris County Health’s Ben Taub and Lyndon B. Johnson’s hospitals.

“As the building owner, we wanted to assist our food hall family financially while allowing them to resume operations in the hall when and how they chose,” said Hunain Dada, director of real estate portfolio management for Lionstone. “We kicked off the program with Finn Hall pledging $20,000 and committing to match every $15 meal the public purchased.”

When funds started running out, Lionstone reached out to their anchor tenant, JPMorgan Chase, which did not hesitate to help. In less than 24 hours, JPMorgan Chase pledged $20,000 to sustain the matching program. Other corporate partners include CBRE, JLL and Jackson Walker.

In addition to its cash commitment, JPMorgan Chase host workshops at Finn Hall to assist restaurant operators in managing finances for their business and personal needs.

“This investment supports vulnerable local businesses in a time of crisis. We’re proud neighbors with Finn Hall and its diverse array of culinary entrepreneurs,” said Kristen Habich, Houston Market Leader for JPMorgan Chase. “And we could not be more thrilled that our support will help feed the brave frontline workers of the medical center. JPMorgan Chase is inspired by their dedication to our community.”

The program has been a blessing to Yong, a laid-back authentic Korean eatery, said owner and head chef Daniel Ajtay.

“We are honored to provide these medical staff with good quality food so that they can do the best possible job they could possibly do,” he said. “I’m not going to lie we have the best landlord and anchor tenant... if I wasn’t here in this building with those kinds of landlords, I don’t think I would have survived.”

Finn Hall exemplifies Houston’s diversity with chefs that are Black, Latino, Vietnamese, Korean, Indonesian and Egyptian.

“Cooking meals for those who are tirelessly working to keep Houston safe and healthy is nurturing to our souls,” said owner of Craft Burger Shannen Tune. “In many ways, we had been feeling helpless, but feeding the frontlines gave us a way to help out. Feeding the medical community was a big financial help for us during this difficult time. It made the difference between breaking even or losing money. Also, we just felt good doing it. The staff at all the hospitals were so appreciative and happy to get a good meal.”

Other Finn Hall participants include Oddball Eats, Pizza Zquare, Lit Chicken, and Papalo Taqueria.

“I am constantly amazed and overwhelmed by the generosity of the Houston community, who have offered support to our Harris Health family despite the fact that many of them are facing personal or professional stresses and hardships,” said Jennifer Buck, manager of community involvement for Harris Health System. “That kind of selfless giving is humbling. Harris Health is so appreciative of Finn Hall and JPMorgan Chase for providing meals for our staff at both Ben Taub and LBJ hospitals. And not just one meal, but reoccurring meals. Their generosity and compassion are fueling our staff body and soul and we are forever grateful.”

To continue to provide more meals for hospital workers, the public can purchase meal(s) by visiting www.finnhallhou.com.

Finn Hall will match every $15 meal the public purchases.