Ask 2: Why is Kuykendahl pronounced ‘kEr ken-dAHl?'

As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Why is Kuykendahl pronounced “kEr ken-dAHl?”

Answer: Kuykendahl Road was named after settlers who emigrated from Germany in the 1800s, according to Houston History Magazine.

When “Kuykendahl” is translated from German to English, the u and y produce an -er sound. The last two syllables of the word are pronounced how it is spelled.

