ASK 2: Where did Kuykendahl get its name from?

At KPRC 2, we're dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Where did Kuykendahl get its name from?

Answer: Mister McKinney with Mister McKinney’s Historic Houston told KPRC 2, Kuykendahl Road is named after early Texas German immigrant Henry A. Kuykendahl, who lived with his family along Cypress Creek. The road went through his property and he owned large tracks of land in the area. He was also active in the Houston community and was the founder of the German Society of Texas in 1840.

His family decedents are still in Houston to this day.