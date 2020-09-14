Here’s what happening in Houston in the week ahead: Memorial Services for Fallen HFD Captain Tommy Searcy, Rosh Hashana and more

HOUSTON – Here’s what happening in Houston in the week ahead.

Memorial Services Set for Fallen HFD Captain Tommy Searcy

Houston Fire Capt. Tommy Searcy, 45, died Tuesday, Sept. 8 after a monthslong battle with coronavirus, the Fire Department confirmed to KPRC 2.

The 18-year veteran of the department spent weeks in intensive care at Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.

He is the third Houston firefighter to die from complications of COVID-19.

According to the HPFFA Line of Duty Death (LODD) Committee, the visitation, processional march and memorial service for Captain Searcy are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday, Sept.15

Visitation: 5-8 p.m.

Champion Forest Baptist Church 15555 Stuebner Airline Road Houston, Texas 77069

Wednesday, Sept.16

March: 10 a.m.

Memorial service: 11 a.m.

Champion Forest Baptist Church 15555 Stuebner Airline Road Houston, Texas 77069

Masks and social distancing will be required at the memorial service.

The service will be live-streamed on social media, according to the HPFFA.

Rosh Hashanah in Houston

Rosh Hashana starts the night of Sept. 18 and ends the night of Sept. 20. Here’s how you can observe the Jewish High Holy Days in Houston.

Because of the pandemic, many area synagogues are streaming services — available free, and to nonmembers — and offering limited in-person services and events, albeit with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

The United Orthodox Synagogues of Houston will host outdoor and indoor services throughout the weekend. Members and guests are permitted to attend only if they register ahead of time. Those who feel ill or have recently come into contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked not to attend.

Meyerland Minyan Synagogue also asks that its members register for its Rosh Hashana services in advance. All those that attend are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. The synagogue will also host two Shofar blowing events, one indoors and the other outdoors, throughout the weekend.

Houston Climate Week

In commemoration of the third anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, the City of Houston will host a virtual Houston Climate Week.

During a five-day period in August 2017, Hurricane Harvey produced more than 50 inches of rain in the Houston area, flooding more than 300,000 structures. Harvey killed 68 people and caused more than $120 billion in damage.

Houston Climate Week, which was initially scheduled to run from August 24-28 but was rescheduled to September 14-18, will kick off the implementation phase of the Houston Climate Action Plan.

The climate action plan, released in April, showcases how the city plans to meet the Paris Agreement goals of carbon neutrality by 2050.