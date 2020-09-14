Ask 2: I’ve ordered my EZ Tags. Can I still use the toll roads while I wait for them to arrive?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: I’ve ordered my EZ Tags. Can I still use the toll roads while I wait for them to arrive?

Answer: There are a few ways to use the toll roads while waiting for your new EZ Tags to arrive by mail.

You can download the EZ Tag app on your smartphone to temporarily add your vehicle’s plate number and the mininum amount of tolls you plan to use.

On your EZ Tag account, you are able to add your vehicle as an “EZ Plate” account for a limited time. You may only use your vehicle in toll lanes marked “EZ Tag” only, and rates are based on cash lanes.

Otherwise, no action is needed and you may continue to use the toll roads as usual, as the Harris County Toll Road Authority is billing toll drivers by mail in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drivers are advised to use the cash lanes to be properly billed.

