Ask 2: When you drive through a toll without an EZ TAG and no cash, is it possible to pay later without penalty?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: When you drive through a toll without an EZ TAG and no cash, is it possible to pay later without penalty?

Answer: Tolling resumed April 29 for all Harris County toll roads after they were waived while “stay home” orders were in place during the first part of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority is completely hands-free, so if you drive through a toll with no cash you can pay your fee online.

All you have to do is:

Look up your missed tolls by license plate number

Enter your credit or debit card information

Pay your tolls only through this process with no additional fees

You can visit www.hctra.org for more information.

Do you have a question about Houston or Houston traffic? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.