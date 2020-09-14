Ask 2: Is it legal for stores to not provide correct change or refuse cash altogether?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Is it legal for stores to not provide correct change or refuse cash altogether?

Answer: The United States is currently experiencing a coin shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Federal Reserve, private business, a person, or an organization is not mandated to accept currency or coins as payment for goods or services.

Furthermore, private businesses have the liberty of developing their own policies regarding forms of payment, such as enforcing exact change policies, unless there is a state law that says otherwise.

According to USA Today, cities including Philadelphia and San Francisco passed legislation that prohibits retailers from refusing to accept cash, acknowledging that not everyone has a bank account or credit card.

Houston nor Texas currently has a policy that requires businesses to accept cash payment.

