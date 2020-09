MAGNOLIA, Texas – A woman was found dead Sunday inside a burning home in Magnolia.

The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. in the 16200 block of Barbara Lane in the Walnut Cove neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home engulfed in flames and the roof of the home collapsed.

Crews found the woman who lived at the home dead about an hour into the effort to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.