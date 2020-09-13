UH to open 2020 football season at Baylor next weekend

HOUSTON – Are you ready for an H-Town smackdown?

The University of Houston will open the 2020 season at Baylor University on Sept. 19 at McLane Stadium, both programs announced Saturday. The schools also approved a future home-and-home series as a part of the agreement.

This televised matchup marks the first meeting between the two football programs since 1995. Baylor leads the all-time series, 14-13-1, with the first meeting between the two schools coming in 1950, according to the press release.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Baylor Athletics will begin the season with 25% capacity per game at McLane Stadium, according to the school website. As the season progresses, should an increase in capacity be permitted, we will expand single-game ticket opportunities for our fans.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to open the 2020 season at Baylor,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “It will be exciting for both fan bases to renew this Southwest Conference rivalry. We are excited to give our student-athletes a chance to compete on a national stage to begin a new season.”

Earlier Saturday, UH announced a game cancellation against Memphis on Sept. 19 due to COVID-19.