UH vs. Memphis football game postponed due to COVID-19

HOUSTON – The University of Houston football game against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 18 has been postponed due to COVID-19, according to a release from UH.
UH says the decision was made mutually, as Memphis deals with COVID-19 issues.
Meanwhile, Bruce Feldman of the Athletic reports UH and Baylor University are discussing a game to fill that week.
Baylor was scheduled to play Louisiana Tech but now has an open week.
