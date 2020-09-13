‘Everybody who came across him just loved him’: Family remembers Houston teen electrocuted in swimming pool

HOUSTON – The family of Khaleel Reynolds experienced an emotional day for as they laid the 15-year-old boy to rest.

His parents said the focus of Saturday was saying goodbye and honoring his memory.

“The last night we spent together, the last thing we did was pray,” said his mother Angelica Luna.

The service was filled with tears, beautiful memories and centered around the family’s faith.

“When you understand your relationship with God then you can be at peace with a lot of things,” said his father Leonard Strughter.

Reynolds, who died after being electrocuted in a Houston hotel pool, was a star athlete with a bright future. But Strughter remembers him for how he loved those around him.

“He was caring. He was loving. He was always there for his younger siblings,” said Strughter.

“Everybody who came across him just loved him and there was a lot that shouldn’t have happened,” said Luna.

Luna is vowing to seek justice and eventually hold the hotel accountable. The pool at North Villa Hotel where Reynolds died was not supposed to be open, KPRC 2 previously reported.

“Now, (I) prepared to fight the biggest fight of my life. I feel like my baby came here and this was part of God’s will. Because we all know there comes the day he is going to take us,” Luna said.