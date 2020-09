HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most iconic landmarks has a new message: Vote or Die.

The train bridge over I-45 near downtown usually says “Be Someone.” However, previously displayed messages included: #SaveOurChildren, Wash Ur Hands, and George Floyd’s name.

While the “Be Someone” artwork has been altered and vandalized over the years, the painted mural has become one of the city’s most recognizable signs.

The sign is located at the Crockett Street bridge over Interstate 45.