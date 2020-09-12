BakerRipley offers veterans helping hand with rental assistance

HOUSTON – Sitting in his new apartment now of nearly two months, veteran Eric Mourland said he was recently laid off and at times homeless.

“You know it’s hard. It’s hard for everybody right now,” he said. “I’ve got some pretty good leads. I’m just praying to God it works out soon to where I can help someone.”

Mourland said after getting assistance from the VA he was later directed to the Houston-based nonprofit BakerRipley, which provides residents and those in need with a range of resources. Through the Veterans Services Program, Mourland was able to get assistance with everything from rent and utilities to other necessities.

“For them to step up and to help me, I can’t really describe it. But I’m thankful,” he said.

Jeffrey Lewings, the Veterans Services Supervisor for Baker Ripley, said the program has helped hundreds of veterans this year alone and thousands since it started back in 2013.

“There are so many veterans out there that feel that they’re alone, that they’re by themselves. And they’re not,” he said. “It’s a phenomenal feeling to be able to assist and help the veterans."

BakerRipley hopes that more veterans in need of help will reach out about the program.

“We will do our best to get you the help that you need to get you to become a whole person again,” Lewings said.

Mourland said he is grateful for the assistance.

“In my life, I’ve been to one to be able to help people," he said. "This is one of the few times to where without this help, I don’t know what I would’ve done.”

For more information, contact the BakerRipley’s Veterans Services Program by phone (832) 799-2714, email at vetsinfo@bakerripley.org or visit online.