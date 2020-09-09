91ºF

Teen injured in drive-by shooting near school playground; police say it may have been gang-related

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Sofia Ojeda, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Shooting, Investigation

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old injured in southeast Houston Wednesday.

Commander Lorenza with the Houston Police Department told KPRC 2 the victim was walking down Evergreen near Southmayd Elementary School around 9:50 a.m. when a dark green minivan pulled up and started shooting.

Investigators said the victim was shot in the leg but is expected to be okay.

Police believe the victim knew the two men in the minivan and said the incident was possibly gang-related.

Officers said the victim stopped right on the sidewalk near the school after he was shot and school officials called for help.

According to investigators, there were some children inside the school at the time of the shooting. The school went right into lockdown after the incident, police said.

Police said the driver of the minivan got away and hasn’t been found yet. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

