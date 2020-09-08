Police give son of HPD officer killed in helicopter crash touching sendoff to first day of school

HOUSTON – Cooper Knox is starting his first day of school without his father, but the Houston Police Department is making sure his day is still filled with joy.

Officer Jason Knox, 35, was on a tactical flight on May 2 with senior police Officer Chase Cormier, 35, when their helicopter went down in a north Houston apartment complex. Cormier survived his serious injuries, but Knox did not.

Knox was the son of city council member Michael Knox, who called his son a “devoted husband, a loving father and our only son whom we cherished every day.”

As a devoted father, those who worked with him said they knew Knox would not want to send his son to his first day of school without a celebration, so HPD stepped up to the task.

HPD and other agencies came together to host a special event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. to escort Cooper Knox to school at Warner Elementary School and give him a fun, memorable sendoff.

Police on foot, motorcycle and horseback, along with friends and neighbors, walked with Cooper and his mom from their house to the bus stop where they cheered Cooper on as he got onto the bus. Even Cormier, who is in a wheelchair, and an HPD helicopter were at the big sendoff. The bus then got a police escort all the way to school.

Jason Knox’s wife, Keira, said she was touched by the gesture.

“It means a lot,” she said.