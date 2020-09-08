Houston ISD students return to class virtually until in-person learning becomes available

HOUSTON – It’s back to school day for some of the area’s biggest school districts. Among them is Houston ISD.

The district is welcoming 200,000 students back, fully online Tuesday morning.

Along with HISD, there’s also Cy-Fair ISD, Klein ISD, Tomball ISD, and several other districts starting school both virtual options.

Students in HISD will learn virtually today until Oct. 19, when face-to-face instruction will be an option.

The district says parents will have the option to opt-out of face-to-face learning for the semester or whole year.

Dozens of HISD elementary school students will learn and attend school virtually through a program called “Sanctuaries of Learning.”

At Trinity and eventually, within weeks, 13 other United Methodist Churches, every student will be provided with a laptop computer, a powerful WIFI connection to their schools’ virtual learning system, free breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack and they will be supervised by specially screened, volunteer, student helpers.

The program is a partnership between HISD and the United Methodist Church and is designed to help parents who have to work away from home and can’t stay home and help their kids virtually learn.

It’s also for those kids who don’t have access to a laptop computer and an internet connection.