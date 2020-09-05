Rapper Bun B drops exclusive t-shirts with Trill Taco in Missouri City

HOUSTON – Rapper Bun B has partnered with Trill Taco in Missouri City. He said it’s important to uplift small local businesses.

Known as the Trill OG, Bernard Freeman, who is one half of the southern rap duo UGK, is selling limited edition t-shirts in collaboration with the restaurant.

Trill Taco celebrates rap culture by naming its menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos and nachos after legends like Travis Scott, Fat Pat and Megan the Stallion.

The exclusive shirts are available inside the store at 2887 Dulles Avenue or online.

The merch drop also coincides with “Bernard ‘Bun B’ Freeman Day,” which is August 30 in Houston.

Freeman is all Houston, all the time.

While signing shirts at Trill Taco on Saturday, he shared his thoughts on the Texans and the Rockets.

He congratulated Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on his 4-year, $60 million contract extension.

Freeman also predicted the Rockets to beat the Lakers in six games in the second round of the NBA playoffs. He said the Rockets needed to continue to play with speed, intensity and defense.

“LeBron (James) is not going to go out without (any) wins,” he said.