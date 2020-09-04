Harris County constables start GoFundMe for evictions after viral story spotlighted displaced residents

HOUSTON – A Harris County constable’s office is raising money to help people who have been evicted after a CNN story highlighted the issue in Houston.

“We have heard from people all over the nation wanting to help the displaced people. That just goes to show you the will, it shows you the care that our country feels for one another,” said Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen.

The story showed a day in the life of a deputy constable serving evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic and the people who are on the receiving end. Israel Rodriguez and his kids experienced the process first hand. He was behind thousands of dollars in rent.

“It’s my fault in the eviction. It was a lot going on during the corona. When it hit, I lost my job so it took me like a month to get another job,” Rodriguez told CNN.

The Precinct 1 Foundation has set up a GoFundMe page to accept donations for people who have already been evicted, especially the elderly and families with small children. Rosen said the money would help with rent.

“It is what we should do as human beings. It’s who we are to protect our fellow citizens,” Rosen said.

The constable said his office is also holding off on evictions for now following the recent CDC moratorium. The CNN story was completed prior to the moratorium being announced, according to the GoFundMe page.