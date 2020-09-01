CDC issues order to halt evictions nationwide through Dec. 31 to slow spread of COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a broad order Tuesday to halt all evictions through the end of the year to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

The order comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 8 that required the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services to consider whether eviction-halting measures were necessary.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the Department of Health and Human Services have concluded that “growing and disproportionate unemployment rates for some racial and ethnic minority groups during the COVID-19 pandemic may lead to greater risk of eviction and homelessness or sharing of housing,” the executive order read in part.

Federal health officials said Tuesday that the move to halt evictions is also to prevent an eviction crisis that could worsen the already fragile U.S. economy.

The CDC’s order will go into effect immediately and will be in effect until Dec. 31.

In its order, federal public health officials say that “housing stability helps protect public health because homelessness increases the likelihood of individuals moving into congregate settings, such as homeless shelters, which then puts individuals at higher risk to COVID-19.”

How it will work