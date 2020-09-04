Evictions: This is what Houstonians said about the CDC’s latest move to halt future evictions on renters

HOUSTON – The CDC signed a declaration on Wednesday that prevents future evictions on struggling renters due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press reported that federal, state and local governments have approved eviction moratoriums during the course of the pandemic for many renters, but those protections are expiring rapidly, including in the Houston-area.

We asked our followers on our KPRC 2 Facebook page how they reacted towards the CDC’s latest move. Here’s what they had to say:

“I thinks it good, BUT the government should provide assistance to the landlords in the amount of the rent. They made the no eviction rule, they are responsible.” - Chris Appel

“If the residents have received UE benefits the entire time & just not paying because nothing will happen, then evict them. I just wish everybody would be able to return to their jobs & get back on track.” - Bette Harvill Newberry

“I feel that landlords are left to pick up the tab.. paying a mortgage, property taxes, fire insurance, repairs .. I understand these are difficult times and many cannot afford to pay rent.. but many landlords are in similar situations.” - Karen Patricia Ortiz

“There are two sides, the landlord who has to pay a mortgage on that property, taxes, etc... and the other side of the story, the people who rent, some have lost their jobs and can’t really pay anymore, some that are just taking advantage and not paying even if they can. Tough call.” - Edwin Brizuela

“I think this has gone on long enough and people are now milking the system. Sorry I have no help and we still have to pay our mortgage.” - Heather Mann Gillette

“Landlords rely on rent to pay their bills. Even corporations rely on it to make payroll. If people don’t pay the full amount, the landlords can’t pay their bills, it is as simple as that. There are people hiring. Dominos is hiring. If you have to work 2 jobs, or even 3 jobs to make your rent, you should do it. That is called being an adult. Whether you are causing trouble or not, the landlord has to pay for where you live so you should too.” - Ray Schultz

“The renters should speak to their landlords and try to work something out. Not paying your bills is not the answer.” - Sylvia Basaldua Samudio

