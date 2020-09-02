Man accused of exposing himself to teen while boating at Lake Conroe

CONROE, Texas – Authorities said a monthslong investigation led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with an indecent exposure incident on Lake Conroe that happened in April.

The Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office said 68-year-old William Guins is accused of exposing himself to a 19-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the girl told them she had been sunbathing on her jet ski when she was approached by Guins in his boat. The girl told authorities Guins asked her if she needed a ride, and when she looked up, she realized he was completely naked so she immediately left.

In May, about a month after the initial incident, the victim was back on the lake when she saw Guins again. Authorities said she was able to take a picture of his boat with her phone, which helped authorities identify Guins.

On Aug. 11, the victim told authorities Guins had parked his boat near where she was parked and had gotten into the water all while watching her.

According to authorities, this may not have been an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact their office at 936-539-7821.