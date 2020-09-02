92ºF

Local News

Ask 2: Are school districts required to report to parents if there is a positive COVID-19 case in the school?

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: Local, Ask 2, Back To School, Education, Coronavirus
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlins 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they're sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlins 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they're sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTONAt KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are school districts required to report to parents if there is a positive COVID-19 case in the school?

Answer: Yes, schools are required to notify parents when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school.

As a part the Texas Education Agency (TEA) public health guidance for the 2020-21 school year, “the school must notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a test-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, " consistent with school notification requirements for other communicable diseases and legal confidentiality requirements.

KPRC 2 is providing reopening outlines with the latest updates for more than 40 Houston-area school districts. Find all our back-to-school coverage here.

For a quick glance at your school district and what others are doing in regards to COVID-19 notifications, click here.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.

_

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: