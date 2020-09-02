Ask 2: Are school districts required to report to parents if there is a positive COVID-19 case in the school?

HOUSTON – At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are school districts required to report to parents if there is a positive COVID-19 case in the school?

Answer: Yes, schools are required to notify parents when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the school.

As a part the Texas Education Agency (TEA) public health guidance for the 2020-21 school year, “the school must notify all teachers, staff, and families of all students in a school if a test-confirmed COVID-19 case is identified among students, " consistent with school notification requirements for other communicable diseases and legal confidentiality requirements.

