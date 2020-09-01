Multiple coronavirus-related deaths under investigation at Katy nursing home

KATY, Texas – Health officials are investigating a coronavirus outbreak at Heritage Park of Katy Nursing and Rehabilitation facility.

Officials at Harris County Public Health said their initial investigation of the facility began on May 24, after three individuals tested positive for COVID-19. To date, there have been 14 deaths -- four confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 10 pending a medical record review.

According to health officials, five residents and staff members are actively being monitored by HCPH for COVID-19. HCPH said they issued public health control orders to track the transmission of COVID-19 and deaths related to the virus.

“To keep loved ones in nursing homes and or long-term facilities safe and to limit the risk of spreading COVID-19, it is important that community members continue to take active prevention measures including limiting visits to these types of facilities,” according to a release issued by HCPH.

HCPH said there are 105,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Houston and Harris County and 1,319 deaths.

“We can all contribute to stopping the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face-coverings, practicing social distancing (6ft/2m or greater), washing hands often and disinfecting regularly touched surfaces,” the release said.