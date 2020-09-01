Fort Hood general loses post, denied transfer after incidents at Army base

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Army denied the transfer of a Fort Hood general and removed him from his post Tuesday after recent incidents at the Texas base, including the death of a Houston soldier whose body was found months after she disappeared.

Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt will no longer be in charge of Fort Hood and he won’t be taking over as the commander of Fort Bliss, the military announced. He will remain at Fort Hood as the deputy commanding general for support. Efflandt’s transfer was put on hold in early August., about a month after the dismembered body of Spc. Vanessa Guillen was found

According to the Army, Maj. Gen. John Richardson IV will be the acting senior commander at Fort Hood until a new base commander is appointed.

New Army investigation into Guillen case

The Army also announced that a new “in-depth investigation” will be launched into the chain-of-command actions related to the Guillen case.

The commanding general of the Army Forces Command said Gen. John Murray has been appointed to the lead the investigation.

“There are currently several investigations underway at Fort Hood which are tasked with reviewing a wide range of topics and concerns,” the military said in a written statement. “Gen. Murray will roll those efforts into a more complete and comprehensive investigation that will delve into all activities and levels of leadership.”

RELATED: ‘We let her down’: Secretary of Army discusses efforts to address death of Guillen, other soldiers

Guillen’s family members have called into question the chain-of-command, saying that she was sexually harassed before her April 22 disappearance. Investigators have said a fellow soldier, who later killed himself as law enforcement was moving in to arrest him, is responsible for Guillen’s death.

Her death has prompted an independent investigation of the command at the base.